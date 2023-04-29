GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers shot and killed a shooting suspect Saturday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

Officers attempted to contact a suspect involved in a “recent shooting” in the 1800 block of 27th Street at 11:45 a.m. Police said the suspect shot at the officers and when they returned fire, struck and killed the 24-year-old man.

No officers or civilians were injured in the shooting, police said.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Sergeant David Porter at 970‐400‐2856 or dporter@weldgov.com.