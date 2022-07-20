ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene of a reported bomb threat at the Pima Medical Institute.

The sheriff’s office is working on an active bomb threat after a call came in at 3:57 p.m. at the institute located at 7475 Dakin St. The building is being searched by the team’s K-9 and bomb squad.

SkyFOX was over the active bomb threat at Pima Medical Institute. (KDVR)

All residents and surrounding businesses are asked to shelter in place. Students from the institute were relocated to Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, a nearby business. Students can now be picked up at the 7-Eleven or Big O Tires off of Pecos between El Paso Boulevard and Del Norte Street.

The sheriff’s office has the bomb unit on site. There are road closures at Del Norte Street and Dakin Street.

This is the second bomb threat on Wednesday after the state Capitol was evacuated. A bomb squad swept the building and it has since been cleared for reentry.

This is a breaking news story, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.