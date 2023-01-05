GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police officers in Greeley were successfully able to negotiate with a domestic violence suspect who was holding his toddler during a 90-minute barricade situation.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of 31st Avenue on Jan. 3 at 2:53 p.m. Police were called in reference to a domestic violence assault that had occurred earlier that day.

GPD said they made contact with the victim who had fled from the home during the assault but was forced to leave her toddler with the suspect. The suspect was identified as Jose Santisteven, who is also the father of the toddler.

After officers learned the child was still with Santisteven, they established a perimeter around the property. Officers also believed multiple weapons were in the house.

Those in the area of the 900 block of 31st Street were asked to avoid the area as well.

According to GPD, officers attempted to contact Santisteven through verbal commands, an unmanned aerial drone and a robot equipped with a camera, but all methods were unsuccessful.

Eventually, officers entered a workshop near the home, and that is when Santisteven tried to flee on foot with his kid in his arms. Santisteven was quickly cornered by officers.

Negotiators spent nearly 90 minutes working with Santisteven before he released the toddler and peacefully surrendered.

The victim, toddler, officers and Santisteven were all unharmed during the incident.

Santisteven was booked into the Weld County Jail for the following:

Third-degree assault

Domestic violence

Robbery

Theft

Four counts of violation of a protection order

Child abuse

Reckless endangerment

Obstruction

Possession of a controlled substance

If you have information on this incident you are asked to call the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-3605.