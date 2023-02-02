LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning.

According to the Littleton Police Department, there is a heavy police presence in the 5600 block of Bannock Street near the intersection of Bannock Street and Powers Circle following an officer-involved shooting at around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

LPD said officers spotted a suspicious motorcycle in the area and initiated a traffic stop. The man on the motorcycle crashed and began to run from officers. LPD said the suspect then turned around and showed a gun and that is when one officer shot at the suspect.

LPD confirmed the motorcycle had been stolen.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. LPD confirmed no officers were injured in the shooting.

While the investigation is ongoing, there is no threat to the community. LPD asks everyone to avoid the area while they continue working the active scene.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more.