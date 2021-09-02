Man dies after exchange of gunfire with deputy at Sheridan Boulevard ramp to I-76

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the off ramp to Sheridan Boulevard from I-76.

Police said a 33-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with a deputy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said a driver called 911 after seeing a man standing next to an all black motorcycle and waving a gun around.

The 911 caller did not indicate that the person was aiming the gun at anyone.

Currently, Sheridan Boulevard is closed in both directions and traffic is seeing some slowdowns on the highway. The off ramp where the shooting happened is expected to be closed for several hours.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

The motorcycle that the person who was killed by police had been standing with was stolen, although details about when it had been stolen and where from were not immediately shared.

The deputy who was involved in the shooting was on patrol at the time. The deputy is on leave, which is protocol after a line of duty shooting.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.