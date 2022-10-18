AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 599 South Airport Blvd. on reports of shots fired in the store.

The clerk at the 7-Eleven told officers that a man came into the store at 11:49 p.m. Monday armed with a handgun and fired at least one round.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Eugene Demetrius Robertson.

APD said that Robertson left the store and got into a confrontation with another customer who was in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. More rounds were fired, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Robertson then left the scene in a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the 7-Eleven they gathered evidence and a description of the car that Robertson was driving.

APD also said that while officers were at the 7-Eleven, they learned that Robertson had also threatened someone with a gun at the Burger King located across the street at 620 South Buckley Rd. prior to going to the 7-Eleven.

At 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora911 began to receive calls from 18091 East Kentucky Ave. According to APD, the caller reported that a man shot through the front door of the apartment and that multiple people, including children, were inside.

APD reported no one was injured.

Officers arrived at the Robinwood Condominiums in the Tollgate Overlook neighborhood and found the same car that was connected to the shootings at 7-Eleven. APD also discovered the caller described the same man from the 7-Eleven and Burger King incidents.

Officers then built a perimeter to locate Robertson. APD said one officer located him and fired one round. No one was injured in the officer-involved shooting.

Robertson was taken into custody and arrested on the following:

12 counts of attempted murder

Two counts of menacing

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The Critical Incident Response Team for the 18th Judicial District will investigate the officer-involved shooting.