DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are trying to contact a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred in the Harvey Park Neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of South Julian Circle. One man was found and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPD said officers are working to make contact with a possible suspect in relation to this shooting. Multiple officers are on scene in the neighborhood.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.