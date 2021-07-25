Officers investigating accident that killed 1, injured 5 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man was found dead at the scene and five other occupants were transported to hospitals around 1:20 a.m., according to officers with the Commerce City Police Department.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Highway 85. A preliminary investigation revealed a black sedan was driving south on Highway 85 in the 6800 block, lost control and rolled over.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other occupants were transported to local hospitals with apparent serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated.