AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — You may have heard a handful of stories about firefighters saving cats from trees, but have you ever heard of police officers looking for the owners of a runaway hog?

Officers with the Aurora Police Department received a very different kind of call Monday morning when they located a lost hog chowing down on apples in the city.

“This little piggy…er, this big ‘ol hog…didn’t go wee, wee, wee all the way home bc it snuck out last night to chow down on some apples in D3,” said APD in a tweet.

In an attempt to find the owner of the hog, the officers snapped a few photos and even managed to pose in a few of them. The lost piggy couldn’t be bothered to smile as it was sniffing around for more treats.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department located a runaway hog early Monday morning. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Thankfully, a little over an hour later, the owner of the runaway pig was located. APD thanked everyone for spreading the word and helping get the hog home safely.