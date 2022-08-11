AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers with the Aurora Police Department made an overnight arrest where they confiscated drugs, cash and a firearm.

According to APD, officers with the District 3 Patrol made a traffic stop at 2:26 a.m. in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road.

As officers were talking to the driver and passenger, they noticed the drugs. The officers then confiscated what they called, “lots of drugs.” They found:

About one pound of marijuana

4.5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms

174 Xanax pills

A scale

Over $300 in cash

Individual packages

APD said they also found a gun with a defaced serial number and multiple extended magazines.

The driver and the passenger were arrested on charges of intent to distribute and possession of an illegal firearm.