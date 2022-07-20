LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Law enforcement officers in Douglas County were out in force Wednesday cracking down on people driving with expired vehicle registration license plate tags.

“We have seen an increase in the amount of motorists who are driving around with expired plates or perhaps no plates at all,” Commander Timothy Beals with the Lone Tree Police Department said.

Officer Jeff Gould said that he now sees this problem daily, and he believes it’s pandemic related.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Department of Motor Vehicle offices were closed, and then appointments were hard to come by. But now the DMV is functional again, and officers say it’s time to take care of your vehicle registration.

“We just want to educate the public,” Beals said.

This is a multi-agency crackdown that also includes the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol.

Law enforcement in Douglas County held another day of enforcement in June. Officers in Lone Tree had 22 contacts that day. They issued 10 citations and 12 warnings.

There are multiple ways to renew car registrations. People can go into the DMV, take care of it online, or use a kiosk inside King Soopers grocery stores.