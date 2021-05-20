Officers charged in Karen Garner arrest booked into jail, bond set

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The former Loveland police officers charged in the arrest of Karen Garner surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.

Credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

A judge set bond at $20,000 for Austin Hopp, who faces counts of felony assault, attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct in Garner’s arrest. Hopp appeared in court, where a judged advised him of his charges and set his initial appearance for May 25.

Daria Jalali, accused of failing to report and to intervene in Hopp’s excessive force against the woman and for official misconduct, was released on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000, court records show. Such bonds don’t require payment upfront for release.

A court date for Jalali has not been set, according to court records.

Credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Hopp and Jalali arrested Garner in June after a Walmart employee reported she tried to steal merchandise.

The woman suffers from dementia and did not pose a violent threat before leaving the store without the goods, according to the officers’ affidavits. They dislocated Garner’s shoulder and broke her arm during the arrest.

Both Hopp and Jalali have since resigned from the department.