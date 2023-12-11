CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four additional officers charged in connection with the death of Christian Glass are due in court Tuesday morning.

Glass, 22, was shot and killed in his car in June 2022 after he called for help when his car broke down in Silver Plume. He told emergency dispatchers he had possible weapons in his car, including knives and a hammer, which his family said he had for an amateur geology trip.

The hour-long encounter was captured on multiple body-worn cameras.

Glass was shot six times by a Clear Creek County deputy. According to the video, deputies busted a window of the vehicle, shot him with bean bags and used a Taser against him. Glass, showing some signs of paranoia and some incoherence, never left the vehicle.

Glass can be seen using his hands to make a heart against the window before it is broken. Multiple officers are also captured surrounding Glass’ car.

Duty to intervene charges aginst Colorado officers

Up until last month, two officers had been criminally charged. On Nov. 17, the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said six more officers were charged in Glass’ death.

According to the DA, the following were charged:

Georgetown Marshal Randy Williams

Georgetown Police Officer Timothy Collins

Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow

Colorado State Trooper Ryan Bennie

Division of Gaming Officer Christa Lloyd

Division of Gaming Officer Mary J. Harris

Williams has been charged with duty to intervene and third-degree assault. Collins, Morrow, Bennie, Lloyd and Harris were charged with duty to intervene. According to the DA, all charges are Class 1 misdemeanors.

“This is extremely significant,” said Ciara Anderson, an attorney at Rathod Mohamedbhai, who represents the Glass family. “It sends a message to all officers in Colorado that they do have to intervene. They can no longer just stand idly by while fellow officers create situations that ultimately lead to violence and killing of innocent people.”

Body camera video shows Christian Glass, 22, before he was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy.

Williams, Collins, Morrow and Bennie are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“Accountability, it’s been a long road for the Glass family,” Anderson said. “They are extremely grateful that these officers are being held accountable, because each and every one of these officers that failed to intervene failed Christian Glass.”

Following the DA’s announcement, Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol, released a statement on Trooper Bennie’s charge.

“As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have had the opportunity to review at length the events that led to the killing of Christian Glass. In my review, I found no indication that Trooper Bennie violated any Colorado State Patrol policy or training. I am shocked by the decision of the District Attorney to pursue charges against Trooper Bennie,” Packard said.

In May, Glass’ family reached a $19 million settlement in the death of their son with Clear Creek County, the state of Colorado, the town of Georgetown and the city of Idaho Springs. As part of the settlement, the state agreed to change the training that law enforcement receives and said State Patrol will develop a virtual reality training scenario reflecting Glass’ killing, then will teach how to de-escalate high-stress situations.

Idaho Springs police chief responds to charges

The Idaho Springs Police Department also addressed the charges against Morrow back in November, saying in a release that it appears the charges are “applied in a blanket manner to the other six officers present, regardless of what tactics each individual used.”

Idaho Springs Police Chief Nathan Buseck said he empathizes with the Glass family’s loss, but he said he “strongly” believes Morrow was not able to intervene in the tactical decisions of the sheriff’s office and Georgetown marshal. He pointed to those agencies for fault.

“It was their direct actions, over approximately 90 seconds, that led to the shooting of Christian Glass,” Buseck said in a release. “Officer Morrow continues to serve the citizens of Idaho Springs and residents of Clear Creek County since this incident occurred. She has performed admirably and professionally. She will continue to be assigned to patrol duties as this matter works its way through the legal system, and our agency fully supports her through this process.”

The Colorado Division of Gaming and Department of Revenue told FOX31 back in November that two employees have been placed on administrative leave while the case is pending. The agency said it will not comment further because of the pending litigation.