Thousands of fans took to the streets of Denver to celebrate the Nuggets becoming NBA champions. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly body-slamming a man during the Nuggets‘ post-championship celebration.

On the night of June 12, thousands of Nuggets fans filled the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the team’s first-ever championship.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Denver Police Officer Adam Glasby, 39, and another officer were working an off-duty assignment at the Hayter’s and Co. bar at 1920 Blake St.

The DA’s office said the two officers noticed a group of men fighting outside the bar, and that is when Glasby intervened. Glasby allegedly pulled one of the men away and body-slammed him into the pavement. The man was left unconscious.

Glasby stayed with the man and attempted to render aid. When he woke up, his friends walked him away, the DA’s office said.

Many videos began circulating online showing the altercation between Glasby and the man.

Now, a criminal case has been filed against Glasby. He has been charged with one felony count of second-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

Denver Police confirmed Glasby was working off-duty after the Nuggets’ win and was not part of the on-duty post-game safety operation.

This incident was on the same night 10 people were shot in the 2000 block of Market Street as thousands flooded the streets of downtown to celebrate the Nuggets’ historic win.

The DA did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.