DENVER (KDVR) — Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church and is open to the public. The church is located at 355 W. South Boulder Rd. but the church’s parking lot is not publicly open. Other options include the RTD Lafayette park-n-ride, located at 1080 South Public Rd. or The District, located at 400 W. South Boulder Rd.

The service will be livestreamed on FOX31 NOW.

Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to break up an agitated group during a confrontation in Arvada early Sunday morning. Sonny Almanza is accused of shooting Vakoff and another woman present during the altercation.

Officers returned fire and struck Almanza, and both he and the woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Vakoff was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he later died.

Donations can be made to Vakoff’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Fund.