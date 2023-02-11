FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fountain Police officer that fell about 40 feet from a bridge while attempting to detain a carjacking suspect has died, police said.

The officer, Julian Becerra, had been on life support and passed away Saturday evening.

“It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023,” Fountain PD said in a statement.

A procession was held Saturday night to escort Officer Becerra from the hospital to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Becerra’s family set up a GoFundMe to help them during this time.

Becerra had been with the department for four and a half years and was part of the Patrol Division as a K-9 officer.

The GoFundMe said he was an Air Force veteran who was married with two children.