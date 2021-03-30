Procession, memorial service for Officer Eric Talley underway

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The memorial service for Officer Eric Talley, who was killed while responding to the mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store, will begin shortly following a procession.

The procession began around 9:45 a.m. and is expected to last past 10:30 a.m. It includes Highway 7, 119th Street, and S. Boulder Road. Traffic will be affected by road closures for the procession. Additionally, S. Boulder Road (between Public Road and Coal Creek Drive) and Waneka Parkway will be closed starting at approximately 8 a.m. and will not reopen until late afternoon.

At 11, the memorial service is scheduled to begin.

You can watch live coverage of the procession and service above.