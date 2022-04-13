WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating after an officer was stabbed at an RV park on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Prospect Park, located at Robb Street and 44th Avenue. Officers responded to a traffic issue in the area at 1 a.m.

One officer was stabbed by a suspect and taken to the hospital. The officer is currently in surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

“We are all very concerned for him his family all of our attention is there, and we are hoping for the best in regards to his recovery and that’s all we can do right now,” Sara Spaulding, Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson said.

The suspect was taken into custody. The suspect’s identity has not been released. Police said the suspect was driving a stolen U-Haul.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.