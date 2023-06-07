DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in a shooting in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. The officer-involved shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Zuni Street between the Quality Inn and the Shell gas station.

According to DPD, the officer and the suspect were both taken to a local hospital. The officer is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead.

DPD is currently investigating and has not released information on what led up to the shooting.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.