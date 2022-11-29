police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh. (Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — The police officer shot in the neck by a handcuffed suspect late Monday evening at Denver jail has been released from the hospital.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman.

Daniel Cheeseman, 33, is under investigation for attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. This mug shot is from a previous arrest in 2019. Courtesy: Denver Police Department.

The officer was removing Cheeseman from a police car at the downtown Denver jail when Cheeseman reportedly shot the officer with what DPD believes was a concealed weapon. At least one other officer on scene shot Cheeseman multiple times according to DPD.

Cheeseman is reported to be in critical but stable condition. He is now under investigation for the attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The officer who was shot will continue recovering at home.