GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley police officer shot and wounded an aggressive dog when it charged him after it got loose Saturday.

Police accompanied Animal Control officers when they went to contact the owner of a dog described as a tan-white colored pit bull accused of attacking a 10-year-old boy on Friday.

Margaret Trujillo, 46, was informed of the attack and officers asked her to secure the canine so they could securely take it. She went back into her residence and the dog got loose.

The officer’s body-worn camera video shows the dog running fast at him, barking and showing aggression. In a matter of seconds, the officer drew his weapon and fired two shots at the dog. One shot struck the dog’s back leg causing it to turn and run away.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet and is expected to survive. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Trujillo was given a citation for possession of a dangerous animal and animal-at-large.