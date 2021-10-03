Officer shoots, kills suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A Colorado Springs police officer shot and killed a shoplifting suspect on Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

EPCSO said the suspect fled from the Colorado Springs Police officer who was working extra duty at the Walmart on 3201 E. Platte Ave. The suspect attempted to hide in a business parking lot near Pine Street and Chelton Road.

A CSPD officer walks through the crime scene

According to EPCSO, the officer located the suspect and issued verbal commands. The suspect refused to cooperate and the officer deployed his Taser.

It was at that moment authorities said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round toward the officer. The officer responded with at least one shot that struck the suspect.

The suspect was given medical aid on scene, then transported to the hospital where he later died.

The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave as per Colorado Springs Police Department policy. EPCSO has taken over the investigation and is now the lead agency.

