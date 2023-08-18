Robert Trujillo, 49, was arrested for first-degree assault on a police officer in Brighton. (Brighton Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Brighton Police officer is recovering after being seriously injured while attempting to arrest a domestic violence suspect.

On Aug. 16 at 6 p.m., Brighton Police Department officers were called to the 400 block of North 19th Avenue after learning a wanted suspect, 49-year-old Robert Trujillo, was inside a parked car. Trujillo was wanted on a domestic violence felony warrant.

When officers found the car and attempted to contact Trujillo, he refused to get out, according to police. Trujillo then drove away while an officer was attempting to remove him from the car.

According to Brighton police, Trujillo began driving at a high rate of speed while the officer was still holding onto him. Trujillo allegedly hit two other cars in the parking lot and continued to drive 76 feet before the officer fell off.

Brighton PD said the officer is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said Trujillo exited the car and ran into a nearby apartment. Eventually, Trujillo exited the apartment without incident.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of first-degree assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, vehicular eluding and others.