COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department and a paramedic have been placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday.

Shortly after 4:40 p.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a man experiencing a “mental health episode” at a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A CSPD Crisis Response Team comprised of a police officer, a community health paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and a Diversus Health Clinician responded to the call.

When the team arrived on scene, a man matching the description was in the roadway, according to CSPD.

The CSPD officer attempted to escort the man out of the roadway when a struggle ensued upon which a paramedic then assisted the police officer. The man was placed in handcuffs and became unresponsive, per CSPD.

Medical personnel was requested and the man was transported to a hospital. After arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

Per department policy, both the officer and paramedic will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The cause of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the case.

Names of the involved officer and paramedic have yet to be released by their respective agencies.