LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood law enforcement officer received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award on Thursday.

Agent Ashley Ferris was presented the award by The National Conference of Law Enforcement Emerald Societies for ending a deadly spree by a gunman in December of last year.

Ferris took a gunshot to the stomach before she fatally wounded the gunman.

The gunman took five lives.

Ferris went through two surgeries and multiple rounds of physical therapy following the incident.

The NCLEES honors law enforcement officers of Irish heritage for their contributions to their communities.