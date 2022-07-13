DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an officer was injured in an incident on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Sheridan Boulevard and Alameda Avenue before 7:45 a.m. Dispatchers said there was a crash in the area. When a suspect tried to get away, he grazed an officer with his vehicle and the officer was knocked over and briefly dragged.

Dispatch said the officer did not suffer major injuries.

The suspect’s description has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.