2 police officers shot in Denver, non-life threatening injuries

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening in Green Valley Ranch.
FOX31 has learned that two officers were shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. One of the officers was shot in the arm, the other shot in the hand.
Our crews at the scene were able to see a tan SUV or crossover-type vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in the window.
A neighbor told FOX31 he saw the suspect lying on the ground before being carried away. He said the suspect appeared to be a man in his late teens or early 20s.
The officers are members of the Aurora Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Argonne Street.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
