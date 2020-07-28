2 police officers shot in Denver, non-life threatening injuries

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening in Green Valley Ranch.

FOX31 has learned that two officers were shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. One of the officers was shot in the arm, the other shot in the hand.

Our crews at the scene were able to see a tan SUV or crossover-type vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in the window.

A neighbor told FOX31 he saw the suspect lying on the ground before being carried away. He said the suspect appeared to be a man in his late teens or early 20s.

The officers are members of the Aurora Police Department.

#APDAlert Officers are on scene with @DenverPolice regarding an OIS on Argonne.



2 Aurora Police Officers have been shot and transported to the hospital.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/pjOQzGrYFw — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 28, 2020

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Argonne Street.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

ALERT:#Denver officers are investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4700 block of Argonne St. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/x82DiBdV6W — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 27, 2020

This is a breaking story. Refresh this story for the latest details.