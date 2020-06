AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting happened Monday morning in Aurora.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Sable Boulevard and East 35th Place.

According to the tweet, officers were attempting to apprehend an armed suspect.

