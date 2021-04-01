Officer-involved shooting, SWAT incident in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department says a SWAT incident is underway near West Jewell Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.

The incident started around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lakewood police said there was an officer-involved shooting. They have not said whether an officer or anyone else was injured.

Police have not released many details about what happened but are expected to provide information to the media shortly.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.