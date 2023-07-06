DENVER (KDVR) — One officer in Lakewood fired a shot at suspects who were allegedly throwing fireworks at homeless encampments on Colfax.

The Lakewood Police Department tweeted about a large police presence in the area of Colfax and Teller just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The area is in the Edgewood neighborhood just west of Sloan’s Lake Park.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley is on the scene and spoke with LPD who said at least two suspects were driving down Colfax and throwing lit fireworks at homeless encampments. One person without housing who was targeted by the fireworks threw a rock back at the suspects and broke the back window of their vehicle.

LPD said they arrived on scene and began speaking to the people in the homeless encampment. At that point, the suspect’s vehicle returned to the area. According to LPD, an officer felt threatened and one round was fired at the car.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation was impacting traffic. LPD said westbound W. Colfax Avenue was closed at Pierce Street.

Teller Street was also closed at Colfax. At 7 a.m., both directions of Colfax were reopened.