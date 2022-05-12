BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting and carjacking incident on Thursday morning.

The Broomfield Police Department was investigating a road rage and carjacking that happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Initial reports suggest two people were involved in road rage in the area, and when they stopped near the intersection at least one of the parties took out a gun and stole a truck from a bystander.

Authorities were put on alert for the suspect and their vehicle.

About an hour later the Boulder Police Department received reports that a vehicle was driving erratically on Pearl Street.

The suspect pulled out a gun and officers fired their weapons at him, according to Boulder Police.

Boulder Officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle with their own, take the suspect into custody, and recover the firearm.

Table Mesa between Tantra and the U.S. 36 exit to Denver will be shut down for several hours during this investigation, according to Boulder Police.

The suspect was not hit and no one was injured in this incident.