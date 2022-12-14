HUDSON, Colo. (KDVR) – An officer-involved shooting has reportedly occurred along Interstate 76 in Colorado’s Weld County.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of the officer-involved shooting on Interstate 76 near Exit 31 in Hudson.

According to a statement from WCSO, the incident had “evolved into an officer-involved shooting” between the Hudson Police Department and one suspect.

WCSO clarified that the situation is under control and there is no risk currently posed to the community as a result of this shooting.

Now, the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into this shooting involving an unspecified number of officers from HPD and the solitary suspect.

Details on what led up to this shooting, as well as the identities of those involved have not been released but FOX31 will bring you that information once officials release that information.