LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Investigation Team completed its investigation into a Lafayette Police officer who was involved in a non-fatal shooting back in April.

The incident took place in the area of 750 South Lafayette Dr. when Officer Austin Iverson shot at domestic violence suspect Elijah Mueller. On April 16, Mueller was contacted by two “plain-clothed” officers and two uniformed officers. Once approached, Mueller ran from the officers where he displayed a knife and threatened that he had a gun.

Iverson fired shots at Mueller who was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The Boulder County Investigation Team investigated the use of force. During the investigation, the team discovered that in the 24 hours leading up to the shooting, Iverson became aware that Mueller had engaged in numerous violent acts.

Mueller had previously fled from law enforcement two separate times, attempted a possible car jacking, and witnesses reported seeing him in possession of a firearm.

According to the district attorney, with the previous information, Iverson made a “split-second decision” to fire at Mueller during their pursuit in order to protect himself and his fellow officers.

The investigation team concluded that it was reasonable and appropriate for Iverson to use his firearm in order to protect himself and his fellow officers.

“As required in any officer-involved shooting, the Critical Incident Team conducted an objective, thorough review. The integrity of these investigations is important to everyone involved and to this community,” said District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “So, I want to acknowledge the cooperation provided by the Lafayette Police Department, as well as the extremely thorough investigation conducted by the Team. Based on that investigation, the officers acted lawfully and were legally justified in their actions in the confrontation with Mr. Mueller.