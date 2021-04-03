Officers in Greeley shoot man who exited house with gun in hand

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Greeley Police officers responded to a burglary at a home early Saturday morning and shot a man who exited the house with a gun in his hand.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 50th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

Minutes later, police say a man exited the house with a gun in his hand. Officers gave the man commands and then shot him.

The man was hit with one round. Officers provided first aid on the scene until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life threatening.

Police are not calling the man who was shot the burglary suspect.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.