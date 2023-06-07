Police in Conifer on the scene of an officer-involved shooting (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police have shot and killed a person in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon and an investigation is now underway into the use of force.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near Callae Drive and Piano Meadows Drive in Conifer.

It’s unclear what the initial police response was for, but the sheriff’s office said the suspect shot at deputies before they returned fire and killed him.

Roads were closed nearby but there was no threat to the public as of 1:44 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told FOX31 that no deputies were injured.

A critical incident response team from the First Judicial District will lead an investigation into this incident, which is standard for any shooting that involves an officer firing their gun and hitting a person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.