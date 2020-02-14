Man killed in Commerce City officer-involved shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR)– Commerce City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday morning.

Police said they received numerous reports of shots fired near 113th and Iola around 6:58 a.m. The suspect truck was described as a white truck with a black stripe.

Commerce City police said they saw the truck near 104th and Potomac and it failed to yield to officers.

The suspect continued driving and got into a crash at 104th Avenue and Blackhawk Street, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, a shooting took place. The male suspect was shot by an officer, according to CCPD. Police on scene tried to perform CPR, but the suspect was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

An investigation is underway to determine how many officers were involved in the shooting.

The eastbound lanes of 104th Avenue are closed at Colorado 2-Highway.