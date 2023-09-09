DENVER (KDVR) — An officer with the Greeley Police Department suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a suspect allegedly fired at police late Friday night.

According to police, around 11:55 p.m., officers were involved in an investigation in the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court.

They encountered an armed adult male suspect. Police said he fired at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while one officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will handle the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective John Tucker with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2934.