Officer-involved shooting following chase closes I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A police chase due to an armed robbery in Pueblo caused an Interstate 25 closure northbound at Woodmen Road on Monday afternoon. Colorado Springs Police are investigating this case as an officer-involved shooting after a Fountain police officer fired a shot at the suspect at the end of the chase.

Colorado Springs Police say the chase began in Pueblo around 5 p.m. from an armed robbery where Colorado State Patrol started pursuing the suspect in a U-Haul truck.

A police chase closed I-25 at Woodmen Rd. Monday afternoon. CSPD believe it was related to an armed robbery. (courtesy of FOX21 photojournalist Ray Harless) pic.twitter.com/4QplxoAZoU — Cheryl Hwang (@CherylHwangTV) April 20, 2021

The suspect got on I-25 northbound as CSP continued their pursuit toward Colorado Springs. During this time, Fountain Police got involved in the chase. Authorities attempted to stop the truck with stop sticks near Garden of the Gods and I-25 but were unsuccessful.

Approximately a quarter of a mile south of the I-25 Academy exit, CSP used a marked vehicle to force the suspect’s truck to a stop. This was around 5:30 p.m.

As officers gave orders to the suspect, a Fountain police officer fired a gunshot at the suspect, hitting him. Immediate aid was given to the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.

The passenger inside the truck was taken into custody.

CSPD says I-25 is still closed as of 10 p.m. Monday evening and will remain closed for the next several hours, most likely until early tomorrow morning.

Northbound I-25 Shut down from Woodmen for police activity. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 19, 2021

Drivers can take the Woodmen Road exit to the interchange with Academy Boulevard and take Academy north to re-enter the interstate.

CSPD tweeted just after 5:30 p.m. that the road had been closed.

Happening Now ‼️



CSPD in the area of Academy and I25 investigating an outside agency officer involved shooting.



Please avoid the area.



PIO Sokolik en route. Briefing ETA 1 hour. Location of media staging TBD (will update via Twitter). — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 20, 2021

This is the second time the highway was closed Monday. Southbound lanes were closed earlier in the day for a fatal crash.

CDOT traffic cameras looking to the south show the closure of I25 at Woodmen Rd. at approx. 5:30 p.m.