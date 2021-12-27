5 killed, officer injured in shooting spree around Denver and Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting near 1st Avenue and Broadway, Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said. Another man was killed in a shooting near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Williams Street. Both of these shootings were reported within two hours prior to the Lakewood officer being shot.

Lakewood police said two people are dead, one being the suspected shooter. Another person is injured. Police are searching the area near Target in Belmar for possible additional suspects.

This search is happening in the area where a Lakewood officer was shot just after 6 p.m. That officer was stable when being taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tell FOX31 they heard several rounds of gunfire near the shopping center on Wadsworth Boulevard.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

There was also another shooting at Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street.

Denver Police confirmed the shootings are connected. “This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.