DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since a tragic accident, a highly decorated Denver Police officer is speaking out publicly.

Denver Police Sergeant Justin Dodge was critically hurt downtown during the Denver Nuggets Basketball Victory Parade in June.

His injuries forced the partial amputation of his left leg.

“I’m doing well, overall,” says the 27-year veteran. “But I would be remiss, if I didn’t say that this has been extremely difficult.”

The 50-year-old, married, father of 3, continues daily rehabilitation.

“There’s a long road to get back to what would be considered, like, the ‘new normal.’”

Dodge is participating in Sunday’s 10th Annual “MC-1 Foundation Honor Run,” which begins at Columbine High School.

The mission of MC-1 is to provide financial support to law enforcement and first responders and their families, who are injured, while on-duty.

Dodge praises the efforts of the organization, with helping his family, during these trying times.

Dodge’s ultimate goal: return to active duty.o

If you’d like to attend the honor run on Sunday or provide sponsorship, visit MC1Foundation.com.