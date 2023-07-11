DENVER (KDVR) — A police officer severely injured after a fire truck ran over his leg during the Denver Nuggets championship parade in June has had his leg amputated below the knee, according to an update from the city.

Denver Police Sergeant Justin Dodge is described by police as a very decorated veteran officer. He underwent the amputation last week, and as of Monday night was out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to the city.

The fire truck was carrying Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, among others, and struck Dodge at the end of the parade route in the intersection of West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street.

Dodge was attempting to protect people that had made their way into the street in front of the truck.

Donations for Dodge

There is only one donation page that is approved by the Dodge family. It is run by the Denver Police Foundation.

All donations are fully tax-deductible, according to the page.

The family provided a message on the page and said, “We cannot express how full our hearts are with the love, support, prayers, and concern that has been shown to our family.”