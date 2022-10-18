WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was taken into custody overnight in Westminster after using a stolen vehicle to ram into a patrol car and injuring an officer.

According to Investigator Cheri Spottke with the City of Westminster, officers located a stolen vehicle in the 7400 block of Federal Boulevard at around 1:17 a.m. The area is just east of Highway 287 and south of U.S. 36.

According to the city, when officers attempted to contact the suspect in the stolen vehicle, the suspect rammed one of the Westminster police patrol cars with an officer inside of it.

The city did confirm the officer in the patrol car only suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Officers then pursued the vehicle southbound on Federal Boulevard and used a precision immobilization technique, PIT, maneuver to stop the suspect.

The suspect was then taken into custody without incident.