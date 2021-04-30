Officer injured after stolen car crashes into patrol vehicle

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer was injured after his patrol car was struck by a stolen vehicle police were pursuing on Friday, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Around 7:55 p.m. WPD received a call of a man sitting in a white Ford Explorer for over an hour on the 9000 block of Lowell Boulevard. When they ran the plates, police discovered the SUV was reported stolen out of Denver, WPD reported.

When officers attempted to contact the driver of the Explorer, he took off and rammed several unoccupied vehicles and one police car. The officer in the patrol car suffered minor injuries, WPD said.

Officers chased the SUV onto Highway 36 and then on to Interstate 270. The pursuit was called off at I-270 and York.

Officers exited off the highway at Vasquez Boulevard and saw the vehicle had crashed and caught on fire. The driver was walking away from the SUV when officers attempted to contact the suspect. He initially did not comply, but was eventually taken into custody, WPD said.