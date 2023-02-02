EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A police officer was hurt after a high-speed chase on Interstate 25, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The situation was ongoing Thursday night. State Patrol said a helicopter was en route to transport the officer.

State Patrol did not immediately have information about which agency the officer is part of or their injuries. Information was also unavailable about a suspect or suspects who may have been involved.

South Academy Boulevard was shut down between I-25 and Drennan Road, according to the Colorado Springs Department. The closure was announced just before 8:30 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it was on the scene assisting the Fountain Police Department.

