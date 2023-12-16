DENVER (KDVR) — A Fort Collins Police Department officer and Recycled Cycles recently helped out a teen who had his birthday gift stolen on his birthday.

The 13-year-old victim had received a bike for his birthday. Police said he enjoys riding his bike to school and to go fishing.

However, his newly gifted bike was among the items stolen during a burglary.

“One of our officers knew something had to be done,” a post on social media said.

The officer went to the local Recycled Cycles, and the business donated a new bike for free to the victim.

“While crime is present in every community, the level of compassion and caring that is present here is what makes Fort Collins the amazing community that it is,” the post read.