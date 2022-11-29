Police vehicles at a barricade situation in Boulder, Colo. near Broadway and Iris St. on Nov 28, 2022. (Photo: FOX31 KDVR)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 56-year-old man was arrested overnight Tuesday following a three-hour standoff with police that started late Monday night.

John Lee Fleming is facing charges of second-degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

The Boulder Police Department was called to a residence in the 3300 block of Broadway at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday after a man and woman were reportedly being held against their will by a man who was armed with weapons. The department said all parties involved knew each other.

Police contacted the people in the house and worked to remove the man and woman from the back of the home when Fleming confronted them at the front door. During an altercation between Fleming and the officers, one officer fired their gun after Fleming refused to comply with the officers’ commands.

No one was struck by the gunfire nor was anyone injured, the department said. The victims were able to escape through a window and Fleming then barricaded himself inside the home.

Boulder SWAT and the Boulder County Bomb Squad were called to the scene at 12:37 a.m. after officers received information that Fleming had explosives in the house. After negotiations on the phone, Fleming surrendered to police.

The bomb squad swept the home and found no working explosive devices, police said. A search warrant was executed and officers found “replica firearms and swords.” Three dogs were recovered, uninjured, and placed in the custody of the Boulder Humane Society.

The officer who fired their service weapon has been put on administrative leave, per department policy, and the Boulder County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the use of force.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Detective S. Byars at 303-441-1970 reference case 22-11797.