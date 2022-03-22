BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the King Soopers mass shooting that killed 10 people, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

“Officer Eric Talley made the ultimate sacrifice,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said. “There is no doubt that Eric’s selfless bravery performed in the line of duty, saved dozens of lives. Policing now more than ever needs people like Eric.”

A crowd of people came together at the Boulder Police department for a Line of Duty Death commemoration Tuesday to remember Talley. Through speakers, ceremonies and song, the community honored his memory and mourned his loss alongside the loved ones officer Talley leaves behind.

“Eric was a true ambassador for the city of Boulder. He was service driven. Eric was a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a man devoted to his family and his faith,” Herold said.

“Based on the 911 calls, he had reason to believe that he was outnumbered and outgunned, but he and his fellow officers never hesitated and immediately charged in to save the lives of Boulder’s community members,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “On one of the worst days we could ever imagine. We saw bravery and courage beyond all comprehension. That was and is Eric Talley. He is a true hero and he will never be forgotten.”

At 2:30 p.m., the time of the first call for service one year ago, people paid tribute to Talley and the nine other community members killed with a minute of silence.

A recording then played over Boulder Police radio.

“Eric, you will always be embedded in the hearts of your BPD family, we will continue to watch from here,” the radio echoed in part.

Herold announced two new ways BPD will continue to honor the sacrifice and bravery of Talley.

First, the department created an “Officer Eric Talley Award” that will be given to a Boulder police employee who embodies the traits of Talley. The award will recognize a person’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable in our community.

The department also created a uniform pin designed to recognize the different ways BPD personnel responded to this tragedy. On the pin, the date and Talley’s radio number 295 are displayed along with 10 lines: nine of the lines are silver and represent the community members lost that day, the 10th is blue for Talley.

“His bravery, courage and quick response in leading that charge into King Soopers did not end that afternoon, it did not end with his death,” Dougherty said. “His actions in those last moments of his life live on today and will for many, many years because the survivors of the attack walk among us.”