Tuesday at 11 a.m.: Funeral for Officer Eric Talley

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley was killed during a shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. (Credit: Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — More than a week after he rushed into a King Soopers in Boulder in response to an active shooter, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be laid to rest Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Flatirons Community Church Denver campus.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation has taken the lead on planning the service – working closely with the Boulder Police Department and Talley’s family.

Talley’s service will feature several unique features aimed at balancing tradition and symbolism with the sacrifice he made while celebrating the life he lived.

