GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — There were emotional and dramatic moments in the trial of the man accused of gunning down and killing an Arvada Police officer.

Officer Dillon Vakoff died in the line of duty answering a call for help during a family disturbance in the fall of last year. New details unfolded Thursday about the shooting.

Officers described what happened when they arrived at the scene in Arvada on Sept. 11, 2022. Body-worn camera video was shown to the jury, and live-streamed audio conveyed dramatic moments the night of the shooting.

Flowers and notes are left in remembrance of Officer Dillon Vakoff. (KDVR)

‘Shots fired! Shots fired!’

“Show me your hands! Get on the ground right now! Get back! Get back!” Arvada Police Officer Daniel Garibay could be heard saying in the recording.

Garibay, who testified Thursday, answered the call with Vakoff. They had gone to handle a family disturbance call involving custody issues, which grew worse by the moment.

“Shots fired! Shots fired! Get back, get down!” an officer can be heard yelling in the body camera video.

When the shooting stopped, Vakoff was down and bleeding profusely, officers said in court.

Video of the officers trying to save Vakoff’s life also was played for the jury. A sergeant who went to back up his officers was one of the people who put Vakoff in the back of a patrol car to rush him to an emergency room.

“Because I didn’t know what the extent of his injuries were and we wanted to get him medical care as soon as we possibly could,” Arvada Police Sgt. Levi Martson said.

Back at the scene, Sonny Almanza was arrested and charged with murdering Vakoff, along with a number of other counts, including attempted murder involving a woman who was shot during the chaotic scene.

Vakoff had been with Arvada police for three years. Among the people in the courtroom was Vakoff’s girlfriend.