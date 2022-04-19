DENVER (KDVR) — A southwest Denver family is in mourning after their dog was seen on surveillance video being attacked by a loose neighbor dog.

Mariah De La Cruz said her terrier mix, Blackie, was attacked by the pit bull mix last Tuesday.

“I’m just mad,” a sobbing De La Cruz said. “I’m mad.”

She said the attacking dog found an opening in an adjoining fence and first forced her dog up onto his dog house before attacking and killing it. She added that two men, who live at the same home as the aggressive dog, then disposed of her dog in a trash can.

“He is putting up the trash bags and threw him in the trash, like he was nothing,” De La Cruz said.

A spokesperson for Denver Animal Protection said the pit bull has been seized and officers have made contact with people associated with the attacking dog. A spokesperson added that there’s always the possibility the owner could face fines or jail time.

Denver Animal Protection has also offered to cover Blackie’s cremation costs — none of which brings much comfort to De La Cruz.

“They covered it up like it was nothing,” De La Cruz said, “and he wasn’t nothing. He was my dog.”